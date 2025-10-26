Sports Bulletin For October 26: From Abhishek Nayar's Appointment as KKR Coach to Gambhir's Warning To Harshit Rana By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 16:30 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For October 26: From big moves in the IPL and stern mentoring in Indian cricket to record-breaking feats and controversial off-field incidents, the world of sports has seen plenty of action over the past few days.

Here's a look at the latest updates making headlines across cricket, swimming, and football.

1) Abhishek Nayar Set To Be Appointed As New KKR Coach: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are on the verge of naming Abhishek Nayar as their next head coach for the upcoming IPL season. As reported by The Indian Express, the former Mumbai all-rounder has already been notified of the franchise's decision, with a formal announcement expected to follow shortly.

2) 'Perform Kar, Warna Bahar Bitha Dunga': Harshit Rana Gets Stern Warning from Gautam Gambhir, Reveals Coach

Harshit Rana's coach, Sharvan, shared that Gautam Gambhir's no-nonsense mentorship has been instrumental in the young pacer's growth in Indian cricket. Dismissing claims of favoritism, Sharvan said Gambhir has always been upfront with Rana, reminding him that his spot in the team depends solely on performance and that any dip in form could see him benched.

3) When Will Rohit Sharma Retire? Coach Dinesh Lad Reveals

Rohit Sharma's impressive showing in the recent ODI series against Australia has quieted his critics and sparked fresh talk about his international future. However, his childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, has confirmed that the Indian skipper has no plans to retire anytime soon and is determined to continue playing until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

4) Lock Him Up, Throw Away The Keys! Sunil Gavaskar Condemns Indore Molestation Incident Involving Australian Cricketers

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has condemned the molestation incident involving two Australian women cricketers in Indore, calling it a "heinous act" that deeply saddened him. The players, in India for the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup, were reportedly harassed near Khajrana Road on Thursday morning while walking to a café. One of them was allegedly touched inappropriately before the accused fled on a motorcycle. Acting swiftly, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested the suspect the next day and booked him under sections 74 (outraging modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said such incidents tarnish India's image as a country that treats guests with reverence. "India is known for 'Atithi Devo Bhava'-to hear of such an act is very sad. The guilty must be punished severely; lock him up and throw away the key," he said.

5) Mohsin Naqvi Set To Sack Another Pakistan Head Coach: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), led by Mohsin Naqvi, has decided not to renew women's team head coach Mohammad Wasim's contract after the side's disappointing performance at the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka. According to PTI, a PCB source said Chairman Naqvi was unhappy with Wasim's inability to deliver results during his tenure.

6) Harry Brook Creates History, Breaks 32-Year-Old Record

Captain Harry Brook produced a sensational knock for England in the first ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday (October 26). Walking in at 5/3, Brook smashed 135 off 101 balls with nine fours and 11 sixes, rescuing England from 56/6 to a total of 223. His innings accounted for 60.53% of the team's runs - the highest-ever individual contribution in a completed England ODI innings, surpassing Robin Smith's 1993 record.

7) Lani Pallister Smashes Katie Ledecky's 800m Record At Toronto World Cup

Australia's Lani Pallister made history at the Toronto World Cup, smashing Katie Ledecky's 800m freestyle short course world record with a stunning 7:54 finish - 3.42 seconds faster than the previous mark. New Zealand's Erika Fairweather claimed second with 8:09.69.

8) Jerome Boateng's Bayern Munich Reunion Off Following Outrage Over Assault Past

Jerome Boateng's planned return to Bayern Munich as a coach has been called off following public backlash. The former German defender, who played for Bayern from 2011 to 2021, faced protests over past assault allegations, including a suspended fine for harming his ex-partner. An online petition against his return gathered thousands of signatures.