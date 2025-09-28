'I'd like to see Jemimah at No. 3': Former India player Veda Krishnamurthy ahead od Women's World Cup

Sports Bulletin of September 28: Mithun Manhas BCCI President, Nepal stun West Indies, Man United & Liverpool face Defeats
Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Today's sports bulletin covers exciting developments across cricket, football, and more. Highlights include the Asia Cup 2025 final showdown between India and Pakistan, Nepal's historic T20I win over West Indies, Mithun Manhas becoming BCCI president and more.

Nepal stuns West Indies in 1st T20I

Nepal achieved a historic victory by beating West Indies by 19 runs in the first T20I of their three-match series held at Sharjah on September 27, 2025. This marked Nepal's first-ever win against a Full Member nation. Nepal scored 148/8 with captain Rohit Paudel top-scoring 38 runs. Their disciplined bowling and sharp fielding restricted West Indies to 129/9, securing Nepal a 1-0 lead in the series.

Mithun Manhas appointed as BCCI president

Mithun Manhas has been officially appointed as the 37th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai on September 28, 2025. He was elected unopposed, succeeding Roger Binny. Manhas, a former Delhi cricketer and domestic cricket stalwart, is the third consecutive cricketer to hold this prestigious position. His appointment is hailed as a significant moment for Indian cricket, especially with his strong ties to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sanju Samson can surpass MS Dhoni record in Asia Cup Final

Sanju Samson has surpassed MS Dhoni's record for the most sixes by an Indian wicketkeeper in T20Is, hitting 55 sixes in just 48 innings compared to Dhoni's 52 in 85 innings. With consistent explosive batting and adaptability in the middle order, Samson is poised to break more records, including becoming India's top run-scorer among wicketkeepers in major T20 tournaments. The Kerala player is also just 31 runs away from 1000 T20I runs.

Jayesh George appointed as first WPL chairman

Jayesh George, president of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), has been appointed as the first-ever chairman of the Women's Premier League (WPL). His appointment was unanimously approved by the BCCI during their Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on September 28, 2025. Known for his administrative experience and success with the Kerala Cricket League, George is expected to bring strong leadership and vision to the WPL's future development.

Man United suffer defeat at Brentford

Brentford defeated Manchester United 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. Igor Thiago scored twice in the first 20 minutes to give Brentford an early lead. Benjamin Sesko pulled one back for Manchester United, but Brentford controlled the game. Mathias Jensen sealed the win with a superb goal in stoppage time. The defeat adds pressure on Manchester United and their manager Ruben Amorim.

Eddie Nketiah scores in 97th minute as Liverpool face first defeat

Eddie Nketiah scored a dramatic 97th-minute winner as Crystal Palace defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Selhurst Park, handing Liverpool their first defeat of the Premier League season. The late goal secured a thrilling victory for Palace, ending Liverpool's unbeaten run in the league. With the win, the Eagles remain the only unbeaten team this season.

India beat Bangladesh in U17 SAFF Championship Final

India U17 defeated Bangladesh U17 in a thrilling SAFF U17 Championship 2025 final at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo. The match ended 2-2 in regulation time, with goals by Dallamuon Gangte and Azlaan Shah for India. India then triumphed 4-1 in the penalty shootout, successfully defending their title and winning their eleventh SAFF youth championship.