IND vs PAK: India beat Pakistan again in less than 24 Hours after Asia Cup 2025 Victory, win a thriller in Colombo

Sports Bulletin on September 22: India dominate Pakistan across Cricket and Football, BCCI to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 17:33 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India continued their dominance over Pakistan across sports in the last 24 hours. After a win in the Asia Cup 2025, Indian U17 football team also tasted victory against the neighbours in SAFF U17 Championship.

Check out the unmissable sports stories here in the Bulletin for September 22.

1. India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup Super Four

India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai. Pakistan posted 171/5, with Sahibzada Farhan scoring a gritty 58. India's openers Abhishek Sharma (74 off 39) and Shubman Gill (47) shared a crucial 105-run partnership. Despite three dropped catches, bowlers Shivam Dube (2/33), Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya contained Pakistan, helping India chase the target comfortably in 18.5 overs.

2. Suryakumar Yadav plays down IND-PAK rivalry

India captain Suryakumar Yadav downplayed the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry after their recent Asia Cup win. He stated that a true rivalry implies closely contested matches, like a balanced series score. Given India's dominant record with scorelines such as 13-0 or 10-1 against Pakistan in recent years, Yadav said it can no longer be called a rivalry, emphasizing India's superior cricket performance and bowling strength.

3. Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan spark controversy with obnoxious gesture

Pakistani cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan sparked controversy during the Asia Cup 2025 match against India with provocative gestures. Sahibzada celebrated his half-century by mimicking an AK-47 gun with his bat, widely criticized as offensive. Haris Rauf responded to crowd jeers with a "0-6" hand gesture, interpreted as referencing unproved claims about downed Indian jets. These actions ignited backlash, raising calls for ICC reprimands and political debate.

4. BCCI set to tribute Zubeen Garg in Guwahati

The BCCI, in collaboration with the Assam Cricket Association, is set to pay tribute to the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg during the opening ceremony of the ICC Women's World Cup in Guwahati on September 30, 2025. The tribute will be a 40-minute memorial program honoring Garg's legacy and cultural impact, with a special performance by Shreya Ghoshal.

5. India beat Pakistan in SAFF U17 Championship

India edged Pakistan 3-2 in a thrilling SAFF U17 match. Dallalmuon Gangte opened the scoring at 31 minutes, with Pakistan equalizing through a penalty by Muhammad Abdullah at 43. Gunleiba Wangkeirakpam restored India's lead in the 63rd minute, but Pakistan's Hamza Yasir leveled at 70. Rahan Ahmed scored the decisive goal at 73 minutes, sealing a hard-fought victory for India to top Group B in the tournament.

6. Trinbago Knight Riders win 5th CPL title

Trinbago Knight Riders secured their 5th Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title in 2025 by defeating the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final at the Providence Stadium, Georgetown. Leading the charge with strong performances, their consistent excellence reflects their status as the most successful CPL franchise. This victory adds to their previous titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020, underlining their dominance in Caribbean T20 cricket.

7. Arsenal Man City play out 1-1 stalemate

Arsenal and Manchester City played out a dramatic 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium. Erling Haaland gave City an early lead in the 9th minute with a swift counterattack. Arsenal struggled for most of the match but brought renewed energy after halftime. Substitute Gabriel Martinelli scored a stunning lob in the 93rd minute, rescuing a point for Arsenal and denying City a victory. The draw leaves Arsenal second in the table.

8. Hockey India name squad for Sultan on Johor Cup

Hockey India has named an 18-member junior men's squad for the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Malaysia. Rohit will captain the team, which includes goalkeepers Bikramjit Singh and Princedeep Singh. The squad comprises six defenders, six midfielders, and four forwards. This tournament serves as preparation for the Junior World Cup, with India aiming to improve on their previous bronze medal finish. The event runs from October 11 to 18.

9. Marcus Rashford left out of Barcelona match for late in Training

Marcus Rashford was left out of Barcelona's starting XI for their La Liga match against Getafe due to arriving late at training on matchday morning. Coach Hansi Flick enforces a strict policy regarding punctuality and benching late players. Rashford came on as a substitute at halftime, assisting a goal in Barcelona's 3-0 win. This disciplinary action follows similar punishments given to other players like Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

10. Usain Bolt to visit India for exhibition football match

Usain Bolt, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder, will visit India to play an exhibition football match on October 1. He will represent both Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, playing one half each. This special event in Mumbai is organized by PUMA to celebrate football's growing popularity in India and Bolt's passion for the sport beyond athletics.