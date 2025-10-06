Svayam Hosts First National Accessibility Summit In New Delhi To Promote Inclusive Infrastructure

Shoaib Akhtar Says Pakistan Men Could Be Beaten by Their Women’s Team Amid Poor Form

-MyKhel Team

Svayam, a leading organisation in accessibility, recently hosted a Curtain Raiser at the India Habitat Centre. This event previewed India's inaugural National Accessibility Summit, scheduled for November 2025. The gathering featured senior figures from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Foundation and KPMG. These organisations will serve as industry and knowledge partners, respectively, reinforcing Svayam's mission to prioritise accessibility nationwide.

During the event, Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam, emphasised the importance of inclusive infrastructure across various sectors. She highlighted India's aspirations to host major sporting events like the Commonwealth Games 2030 and the Olympics 2036. Jindal noted that accessible infrastructure is crucial for hosting successful international events.

The summit aims to transform accessibility into a central national priority by bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and global experts. Svayam is spearheading this initiative to shift accessibility from a side conversation to a core focus. The collaboration with CII Foundation aims to foster broader industry engagement.

KPMG's role as knowledge partner will ensure that the summit's outcomes are evidence-based and actionable. Ms. Sarbani Chakravarty from CII expressed pride in collaborating with Svayam, stating that making accessibility a business priority can open new markets and support India's global ambitions.

Tina Mathur from KPMG India highlighted their honour in partnering with Svayam for the summit. She stated that their role is to ensure recommendations are rooted in robust research and global best practices. This collective effort aims to pave the way for scalable solutions in accessible infrastructure.

The session also discussed findings from the World Bank's Inclusive Cities Report 2022. It revealed that countries investing in accessibility before major events gained significant economic and social benefits. Speakers affirmed that India has the potential to lead in accessible tourism, transport, and sporting excellence.

Svayam's Vision for an Inclusive Future

The event concluded with stakeholders reaffirming their commitment: "Accessibility is not just an add-on but a core requirement for a Viksit Bharat." Svayam will continue building strategic partnerships to turn this vision into action.

Devendra Jhajharia, PCI President, addressed the media about India's recent hosting of the World Para Athletics Championship where Svayam was an accessibility partner. He stressed that mainstreaming accessibility is crucial for future events like the 2036 Olympics.

Svayam's efforts have been instrumental in making accessibility a forefront issue at major events like the World Para Athletics Championship. Jindal added that accessible infrastructure benefits everyone while strengthening the economy.

About Svayam

Svayam was founded by philanthropist-business visionary Sminu Jindal in October 2000 under the Sminu Jindal Charitable Trust. As a not-for-profit pioneer, it focuses on creating barrier-free environments for all individuals regardless of physical capabilities.