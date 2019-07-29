English
De Minaur claims second ATP title at Atlanta Open

By
Alex De Minaur
Australian third seed Alex de Minaur claimed the Atlanta trophy with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), win in Georgia.

Georgia, Julu 29: Alex de Minaur earned his second ATP Tour title of 2019 by beating Taylor Fritz in the Atlanta Open final.

Australian third seed De Minaur claimed the Atlanta trophy with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), win in Georgia on Sunday.

After winning January's Sydney International, De Minaur was too good for second seed Fritz as he celebrated his second career triumph.

De Minaur was flawless on serve, dropping just 10 points en route to a straight-sets victory after one hour, 17 minutes.

The 20-year-old also did not face a break point throughout against American Fritz, who was denied his second title of the year.

Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 4:30 [IST]
