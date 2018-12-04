Andy Murray in furious rant after sexism row at Ballon d'Or

Solveig sparked outrage when he seemingly asked Lyon striker and Norway international Hegerberg to twerk on-stage after the 23-year-old became the first ever female winner of the award on Monday.

Ceremony co-host Solveig asked Hegerberg: "Do you know how to twerk?" before the Norwegian turned away as she responded: "No".

Solveig apologised afterwards, while history-maker Hegerberg played down the incident but three-time Grand Slam champion Murray was less than impressed.

I explained to @AdaStolsmo the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada pic.twitter.com/DATdg0TfQk — Martin Solveig (@martinsolveig) December 3, 2018

In a furious Instagram rant, former world number one Murray wrote: "Another example of the ridiculous sexism that still exists in sport.

"Why do woman still have to put up with that s***? What questions did they ask Mbappe and Modric? I'd imagine something to do with football.

"And to everyone who thinks people are overreacting and it was just a joke... it wasn't.

"I've been involved in sport my whole life and the level of sexism is unreal."