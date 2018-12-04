Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

DJ Solveig apologises after asking Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg to twerk

By Opta
Ada Hegerberg made history by becoming the first female Ballon dOr winner
Ada Hegerberg made history by becoming the first female Ballon d'Or winner

Paris, December 4: French DJ Martin Solveig has apologised after sparking a sexism row by seemingly asking Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg to twerk.

Lyon striker Hegerberg made history by becoming the first female winner of the award at Monday's ceremony, organised by France Football.

But Hegerberg's victory was overshadowed by Solveig apparently requesting the 23-year-old to dance on stage with her Ballon d'Or trophy.

Hegerberg turned away, seemingly in disgust, with Solveig using social media to send the Ballon d'Or winner an apology and claiming he had cleared the matter up with the player.

"Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended," Solveig posted on Twitter.

"My point was: I don't invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence.

"People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women.

"I explained to the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke.

"Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada."

Hegerberg earned the maiden Ballon d'Or after inspiring Lyon to their third consecutive Women's Champions League title, a record for the competition.

She was on the scoresheet in Lyon's 4-1 extra-time defeat of Wolfsburg in May's final as the French side defended their title again.

The Norway international has tallied 10 goals in 10 league games this season with Lyon sitting atop the table.

Hegerberg's goals have also fired Lyon into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they face a rematch with Wolfsburg next year.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LEV 3 - 0 ATH
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 4:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue