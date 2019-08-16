Murray to continue singles comeback at Winston-Salem Open

Murray made his first singles appearance since January at the Western & Southern Open, losing to Richard Gasquet in straight sets.

While the three-time grand slam champion has opted to skip the singles at the US Open, Murray will play in North Carolina at the hard-court tournament starting on Sunday (August 18).

"I've taken the wildcard to play Winston-Salem," he said on Thursday (August 15).

"It'll be my first time playing there. I've spoken to quite a few of the players who have played there and have heard they've got great facilities there for practice and the matches.

"What I need now is matches. I want to get myself back on the singles court and keep testing myself. Winston-Salem is a perfect place for me to do that.

"I know from speaking to players who have played there that the site is great – good facilities for practice, gym, the weather will be good from what I've seen. It's another step for me in the comeback and we'll see how it goes. Hopefully I can have a good run."

Murray has been in doubles action and is into the quarter-finals at the Western & Southern Open with Feliciano Lopez, with a clash against brother Jamie and Neal Skupski awaiting them.