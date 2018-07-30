English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Andy Murray 'starting from scratch' in Washington

Posted By: OPTA
Andy Murray
Andy Murray

Washington, July 30: Andy Murray feels like he is "starting from scratch again" as he prepares to begin his hard-court season against Mackenzie McDonald on day one of the Citi Open.

Murray withdrew from Wimbledon on the eve of his home grand slam soon after returning following almost a year out due to injury.

The three-time major champion made his comeback from hip surgery with a defeat to Nick Kyrgios at Queen's Club last month and beat Stan Wawrinka in Eastbourne before losing to fellow Brit Kyle Edmund.

Murray is not putting too much pressure on himself ahead of his first-round encounter with McDonald in Washington on Monday (July 30).

"It sort of feels like I am starting from scratch again," he told Tennis TV.

"I haven't been in that position since I was kind of 18 so I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be hard but it should be fun."

Bit of sightseeing this morning in D.C. The dude behind me doesn't look too happy to be in the photo #whitehouse

A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) on Jul 28, 2018 at 7:36am PDT

The 31-year-old added: "I feel better than I did during the grass .

"I've had another four weeks training and feel pretty good."

Murray felt Wimbledon came too soon for him and hopes his decision to pull out will pay off in the final major of the year.

"At the time I didn't feel like I was quite ready to play five-set matches," the Scot said.

"I really wanted to build up for the American summer and hopefully get ready for the US Open."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue