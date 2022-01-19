Tennis
Australian Open: Brilliant Barty brushes past Bronzetti

By Dejan Kalinic At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, January 19: Ash Barty continued her impressive start to the Australian Open with a resounding win over Lucia Bronzetti on Wednesday (January 19).

The world number one dropped just one game in the first round and was similarly rampant in the second, crushing Bronzetti 6-1 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena.

Barty, a two-time grand slam champion, raced through in just 52 minutes to set up a meeting with another Italian, 30th seed Camila Giorgi.

The Australian remains on track for a blockbuster fourth-round meeting with Japanese star Naomi Osaka.

Barty quickly broke the Bronzetti serve, taking a 2-0 lead after a double fault and tame backhand into the net from the Italian.

Bronzetti won just one point during her opening two service games as Barty broke again for 4-0, on her way to taking the first set in just 26 minutes.

The one-sided encounter continued to begin the second set, a pair of double faults from Bronzetti helping Barty break to love in the third game.

Barty remained untroubled, cruising through in style as her run in Melbourne continued.

DATA SLAM: Brilliant Barty continues early blitz

Barty has dropped just three games through two rounds at the Australian Open.

That is the fewest number of games she has lost through the opening two rounds of a grand slam in her career, better than last year's Australian Open (seven).

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Barty – 21/14

Bronzetti – 6/14

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Barty – 8/2

Bronzetti – 1/5

BREAK POINTS WON

Barty – 5/6

Bronzetti – 0/0

Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 8:20 [IST]
