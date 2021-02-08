Australian Open: Serena begins record bid with dominant win

Melbourne, February 8: Serena Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th grand slam title started with a comprehensive win over Laura Siegemund at the Australian Open.
The American star was dominant on her way to a 6-1 6-1 victory over Siegemund on Rod Laver Arena on Monday.
Williams is aiming to join Margaret Court on a record 24 grand slam singles titles and she had no problems against the German in Melbourne.
She improved to 20-0 in the first round of the Australian Open, showing few signs of a shoulder injury she expects to be dealing with throughout the tournament.
Williams lost just 10 games in her previous two wins over Siegemund, but the seven-time Australian Open winner was broken in the opening game.
But Siegemund produced too many errors from then on, Williams winning in just 56 minutes to set up a clash against Nina Stojanovic.
Data Slam: Serena cruises after initial nerves Williams was broken to 15 in the opening game when Siegemund produced a forehand return winner. However, she steadied, reeling off the next 10 games on her way to a comfortable win.
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Williams – 16/15 Siegemund – 4/20
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Williams – 4/1 Siegemund – 0/3
BREAK POINTS WON Williams – 6/9 Siegemund – 1/1
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.