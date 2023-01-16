Australian Open: Shang hoping for 'big future' after making Chinese tennis history

The 17-year-old – who is also the youngest participant in the men's draw – beat Oscar Otte 6-2 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 to advance to the second round on Monday.

Shang will play number 16 seed Frances Tiafoe next, and after his win acknowledged what a big moment it is for men's tennis in China.

"I think it's huge for Chinese men's tennis," he told reporters. "We have had really good players from the women's side but not really big names in the men's, so I think we are very lucky that I'm part of it, and I'm very lucky that I'm part of this team. Hopefully we can do something big in the future."