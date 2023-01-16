Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australian Open: Shang hoping for 'big future' after making Chinese tennis history

By David Segar

Melbourne, Jan 15: Shang Juncheng is aiming to "do something big in the future" after becoming the first male Chinese player to win a main draw match at the Australian Open.

The 17-year-old – who is also the youngest participant in the men's draw – beat Oscar Otte 6-2 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 to advance to the second round on Monday.

Shang will play number 16 seed Frances Tiafoe next, and after his win acknowledged what a big moment it is for men's tennis in China.

Australian Open Winners List: Full List of Men's and Women's Singles Champions And Runners Up From Open EraAustralian Open Winners List: Full List of Men's and Women's Singles Champions And Runners Up From Open Era

"I think it's huge for Chinese men's tennis," he told reporters. "We have had really good players from the women's side but not really big names in the men's, so I think we are very lucky that I'm part of it, and I'm very lucky that I'm part of this team. Hopefully we can do something big in the future."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: tennis atp australian open
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 18:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 16, 2023
Recent Tournaments
Jan 08, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
Grand Slam Australian Open:Mens Singles
Jan 08, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
Grand Slam Australian Open:Mens Doubles
Jan 08, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
Grand Slam Australian Open:Womens Singles
Jan 08, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
Grand Slam Australian Open:Womens Doubles
Jan 15, 2023 - Jan 22, 2023
ATP Bangkok Open 3:Mens Singles
Jan 15, 2023 - Jan 22, 2023
ATP Tenerife 1:Mens Singles
+More
Click to comments