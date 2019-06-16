English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Berrettini denies Auger-Aliassime first title in Stuttgart Open final

By Opta
berrettini-cropped

Stuttgart, June 16: Matteo Berrettini clinched his third ATP Tour title thanks to a 6-4 7-6 (13-11) win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Stuttgart Open final on Sunday.

Canadian Auger-Aliassime had a shot at his first title as a senior professional after receiving a walkover when compatriot Milos Raonic withdrew from the semi-finals with a back injury, but Berrettini was ultimately too good on the day for the 18-year-old.

Berrettini enjoyed a strong start to the first set that teed him up nicely for the rest of the match, as the Italian broke Auger-Aliassime's serve in game three.

Auger-Aliassime won three games to love and made seven aces to Berrettini's two in the opener, but he was unable to break back.

The contest was even tighter in the second set, which went with serve all the way until the tie-break, meaning Berrettini avoided being broken all week.

Auger-Aliassime spurned five set points in a dramatic breaker and Berrettini made the most of the reprieve to claim a second title win of the year on his third match point.

More TENNIS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 22 - June 16 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PAK 126/2 (25.0) vs IND 336/5
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: tennis atp atp 250 atp world tour
Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue