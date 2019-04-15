English

Garin claims maiden ATP title in Houston

By Opta
Christian Garin celebrates after winning first ATP Tour title
Houston, April 15: Christian Garin celebrated his first ATP Tour title after beating Casper Ruud in the US Men's Clay Court Championship final.

Chilean Garin earned his maiden ATP crown thanks to Sunday's hard-fought 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-3 victory over Ruud in Houston.

The 22-year-old Garin became the first player from Chile to win an ATP singles tournament since Fernando Gonzalez in 2009.

"It was a really intense match today. I think what I did well was to keep playing my game throughout the match," said Garin after two hours, 29 minutes on court.

"Of course, now I want more, so I have to keep working hard and improving every day."

View Sample
    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
