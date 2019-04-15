Garin claims maiden ATP title in Houston

Chilean Garin earned his maiden ATP crown thanks to Sunday's hard-fought 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-3 victory over Ruud in Houston.

The 22-year-old Garin became the first player from Chile to win an ATP singles tournament since Fernando Gonzalez in 2009.

"It was a really intense match today. I think what I did well was to keep playing my game throughout the match," said Garin after two hours, 29 minutes on court.

"Of course, now I want more, so I have to keep working hard and improving every day."

