Coronavirus in sport: Djokovic opposes compulsory vaccination

By
Novak Djokovic
World number one Novak Djokovic said he was opposed to vaccines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bengaluru, April 20; World No.1 Novak Djokovic revealed he was opposed to vaccines and would be forced into a decision if it became compulsory to allow him to compete amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The ATP Tour is suspended until at least July 13 due to COVID-19, while Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since WWII because of coronavirus

Due to travel restrictions around the world, tennis may be one of the last sports to resume, if it is even able to restart in 2020.

Djokovic, the 17-time Grand Slam champion said he was against vaccines and would be forced into a decision if it became compulsory for travel.

"Personally, I'm not for vaccines and I wouldn't like it if I'm forced to have a vaccine so I can travel," he said during a Facebook chat with fellow Serbian athletes.

"If they make it compulsory, what would happen? Then I will have to decide if I'm going to or not.

"I have my own thoughts about it now and if that will change, I don't know, but that directly impacts on my job – on professional tennis – and whether I'll travel or not travel."

Medical experts have suggested a vaccine for coronavirus could be at least 12 months away.

Djokovic made a flying start to the 2020 season, winning the Australian Open in January for his 17th grand slam title and stretched his winning run to 18 matches before the pandemic brought sports events across the world to a halt.

So far the governing bodies of tennis (ATP and WTA) have suspended all tournaments until July 13.

(With Agency inputs)

India - 14,792 | World - 2,248,863
Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 8:10 [IST]
