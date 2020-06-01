Tennis
Danish tennis beauty Caroline Wozniacki gets body painted for 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit issue - See pics

By

New Delhi, June 1: 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki stunned one and all when she announced her retirement from the game after appearing in the first Grand Slam of 2020.

The Danish tennis beauty is not only known for her brilliance on the court but also for her good looks. The Dane has been modelling all through her career and hasn't quite given it up after retiring.

The 29-year-old upped the hotness quotient by getting body painted for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit'. It took more than 15 hours for the former tennis star to get the body paint done. She then posed for the camera at a picturesque beach in Petit, St Vincent by photographer Frederic Pinet.

Wozniacki ended the professional career that saw her win the title in Melbourne in 2018 and hold the top ranking. The Dane before retiring said she was staying calm so far, but expects there to be emotion once her career is officially over.

"It's not a situation that I've ever been in. It's hard to tell," Wozniacki told a news conference on Saturday when asked if she would stay calm. "So far I'm calm and just enjoying myself. I have my family here, which is great. I'm sure once the last ball is hit, it's going to be a bit emotional."

Late last month, Wozniacki got married to former NBA All-Star, David Lee. The couple tied the knot in Tuscany in a fairytale wedding on May 24.

In a recent interview with Tennis Channel, Wozniacki, however, hinted about the possibility of playing doubles with Serena Williams. "Maybe, if Serena asks, I can just come back to play doubles with her in a few more tournaments," she said.

The duo played doubles together at the 2020 ASB Classic in Auckland, which was one of Wozniacki's last tournaments. Williams was Dane's bridesmaid during her wedding.

Read more about: caroline wozniacki tennis denmark
Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 13:13 [IST]
