Goffin ends final hoodoo to take Shenzhen title

London, October 1: David Goffin ended a lengthy losing run in finals by beating Alexandr Dolgopolov in three sets to win the Shenzhen Open.

The second seed in Shenzhen, Goffin had been beaten in six successive championship deciders since claiming his most recent ATP World Tour title at the Moselle Open in September 2014.

However, the Belgian triumphed 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 on Sunday, boosting his chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

A solitary break gave Goffin the opening set, before a dramatic second that saw Dolgopolov, seeded fifth, charge into a 5-1 lead only to then lose four games in succession.

Dolgopolov showed impressive character to nevertheless win the subsequent tie-break and force a decider.

Yet Goffin was not to be beaten and broke for a 5-3 lead before completing victory with a glorious backhand pass.

Amazing point sees Goffin win Shenzhen Open pic.twitter.com/TM1PMnk6Gf — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 1, 2017

