Flawless Thiem claims home triumph in Kitzbuhel

Thiem crashed out in the first round of Wimbledon last month and could only reach the quarter-finals back on the clay at the German Tennis Championships last week.

However, he has rediscovered his best form on his most successful surface, not dropping a set on the red dirt en route to the final.

And he was similarly dominant in Saturday's showpiece, giving the fans in Kitzbuhel a home champion with a 7-6 (7-0) 6-1 victory over Ramos-Vinolas.

It marks the 10th clay title of his career and atones for the disappointment of losing in this same tournament in his first career final against David Goffin back in 2014.

Thiem saved five break points to hold in the fourth game of the opening set but was never threatened again, dominating the tie-break after two interruptions due to rain.

Ramos-Vinolas faded badly thereafter, Thiem wrapping up the second set in short order to ensure he will head to the North American hard courts with a third title of 2019 in the bag.