French Open 2021: Serena survives Buzarnescu scare; sets up all-American third round clash with Collins

An all-American third-round encounter is on the cards at Roland Garros as Serena is slated to take on Danielle Collins.

Collins, a quarterfinalist in 2020 dropped just two games against Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina, 6-0, 6-2, to put an end to the qualifier's 14-match winning streak.

The journey continues 🧡 @serenawilliams defeats Buzarnescu, another Romanian 🇷🇴, in three sets for a place in the third round of #RolandGarros! pic.twitter.com/u50KkITEWp — wta (@WTA) June 2, 2021

After saving two set points in the opening set of her in her first-round win over Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round, Serena's serve was firing from the start of the match, as she lost just three points behind it in the opener at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

With just one break of serve deciding the opening set, former World No.20 Buzarnescu showed the kind of tennis that took her to the world's Top 20 just three years ago before she was set back by injury.

The Romanian saved seven of the eight break points she faced in the second set, including a hold from 15-40 at 5-5, and broke serve for the second time to push the contest to a third - capping a 14-shot rally with a scintillating backhand winner.

However, her momentum could not carry over early into the third: the Romanian double-faulted to lose serve in the first game, and Serena hardly looked back after building a 4-0 lead.

The 39-year-old is one short of short of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Slams since winning the Australian Open four years ago.

With two of her biggest rivals -- Simona Halep and Naosmi Osaka -- not in the fray for different reasons, Serena will be fancying her chances this time.

