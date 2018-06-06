English

French Open Diary: Stephens' brother grounded for lost passport, Zverev hopes to continue Yorkshire love affair

Posted By:
US Open champion Sloane Stephens
US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Paris, June 6: Sloane Stephens banned her brother from attending her French Open semi-final after he lost his passport and Alexander Zverev tipped his new friend from Yorkshire to be headhunted after his Roland Garros exit.

Stephens eased past Daria Kasatkina to reach the last four for the first time in Paris, but her brother was not to present to watch her set up a clash with friend and fellow American Madison Keys.

Zverev suffered an injury as he crashed out with a straight-sets defeat to Dominic Thiem, but reporter Jonathan Pinfield was able to raise his spirits in his press conference once again.

Marco Cecchinato, meanwhile, was in trouble for not visiting the bathroom during his sensational victory over Novak Djokovic.

Catch up with the action on a thrilling Tuesday (June 5) in Paris.

STEPHENS FLYING WITH BROTHER GROUNDED

Stephens was quizzed about the lack of people in her box during her win over Russian youngster Kasatkina on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The US Open champion, who will face Keys in a rematch of the final at Flushing Meadows last year, revealed that she had been expecting another supporter to see her in the French capital.

"Well, my brother was supposed to come and he lost his passport at LAX, so that's minus one person," she said.

"I have three: my mom, my coach, my agent. There would have been four, but he lost his passport. But whoever wants to come can come, but if you don't, eh, whatever."

Asked if her brother would get another passport to fly out to Paris, she said: "I wouldn't let him come now. Are you kidding me? He missed his opportunity.

"He asks me all the time and I always say no anyway. So the one time I say yes, he loses his passport. That's ridiculous. He's not coming. You're not going to see him, don't worry."

ZVEREV: I HEARD THE QUEEN WATCHED US

Zverev's media conferences have been dominated by Yorkshireman Pinfield since the second seed picked up on his accent last week.

The German said after his fourth-round win that he was falling in love with the reporter's tones by the day and they were flirting again after he crashed out.

Zverev said in response to a question asked by Pinfield: "The press conference after the second round was my favourite moment. I heard the Queen of England heard it. That's impressive. I think you're the only person who will actually make me smile right now."

He added: "I think you're going to get a CNN job or something for Wimbledon. I think they will hire you soon. So don't worry. I'll see you back.

CECCHINATO DISAPPEARING ACT COULD BE COSTLY

Cecchinato was given a warning after heading off court without permission following the third set of his upset of 12-time grand slam champion Djokovic.

The Italian said a lack of knowledge of the rules could hit him in the pocket.

Asked about the warning he replied: "Because I went to the locker room for shoes, and the rules was I need to go to the bathroom.

"I didn't know the rules, and I took the shoes."

ITALIAN JOURNALISTS REVEL IN LONG-AWAITED SEMI-FINAL

It was not only on Court Suzanne Lenglen where Cecchinato's supporters were getting animated as he pulled off an almighty upset.

Italian journalists were on tenterhooks as the outsider, who had never won a main-draw match at a grand slam before this tournament, battled it out with Djokovic in a long fourth-set tie-break.

There were shouts of "Si,si' as Cecchinato unleashed winner after winning in the performance of his life.

And they were celebrating gleefully after he become the first Italian man to reach a grand slam semi-final since 1978.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue