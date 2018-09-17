English

Garbine Muguruza comes through Belinda Bencic test at Tokyo Open

Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates after her win over Belinda Benic at the Tokyo Open
Tokyo, September 17: Garbine Muguruza avoided a first-round exit at the Tokyo Open, coming through a tough opening assignment against Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

The two-time grand slam champion, who went into the match 4-4 in her last eight matches since a run to the semi-finals of the French Open, needed only an hour and 24 minutes to beat the Swiss 6-2, 6-4.

But the Spaniard suggested the scoreline flattered her somewhat, saying: "It was a very difficult first round. She's a tough player with incredible wins. Today was tough but I'm glad to win.

"I like to play here. In the past I've done well, so I'm positive this year that I can do well again and go far."

Next up for Muguruza will be either Eugenie Bouchard or Alison Riske, the world number 14 aiming to win back-to-back matches for the first time since Roland Garros.

Dominika Cibulkova will serve as US Open champion Naomi Osaka's first opponent since her triumph at Flushing Meadows after coming through a see-saw battle with Nao Hibino 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

Camila Giorgi saw off Misaki Doi in much more straightforward fashion, claiming a 6-2, 6-1 victory, earning the Italian a clash with top seed Caroline Wozniacki.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was a straight-sets winner over Aliaksandra Sasnovich and will face second seed Caroline Garcia next, while Daria Gavrilova won a third-set tie-break against Kristyna Pliskova to book a second-round clash with her sister Karolina Pliskova and Anett Kontaveit beat Kristina Mladenovic.

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 19:20 [IST]
