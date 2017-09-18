Reigning Guangzhou Open champion Tsurenko beaten

Guangzhou, September 18: Reigning Guangzhou Open champion Lesia Tsurenko's title defence was halted at the first hurdle by Aleksandra Krunic.

The Ukrainian fell to a 6-3 6-4 loss on Monday (September 18), which also saw the surprise defeat of Alison Riske.

World number 226 Rebecca Peterson produced a shock to knock out the eighth seed.

The Swede put on a superb display to triumph 6-3 6-2 against a player ranked 177 places above her.

Anett Kontaveit refused to fall victim to the curse of the seeds, seeing off Jasmine Paolini 6-0 6-2, while Yanina Wickmayer won two tie-breaks to defeat Lesley Kerkhove.

Patricia Maria Tig's retirement saw Danka Kovinic progress, while Kateryna Kozlova downed home hope Liu Fangzhou 7-5 6-0.

Elsewhere in the draw, qualifier Ipek Soylu overcome Maria Sakkari 6-0 6-3 and Mona Barthel was a 6-0 4-6 6-3 victor over Lu Jingjing.

Source: OPTA