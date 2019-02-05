English

Pella, Jaziri progress in Cordoba

By Opta
Guido Pella
It was a good day for seeds Guido Pella and Malek Jaziri at the Cordoba Open.

Cordoba (Spain), February 5: Guido Pella cruised through the Cordoba Open first round, while Malek Jaziri survived a scare on Monday.

Pella, the eighth seed at the inaugural edition of the ATP 250 event, crushed lucky loser Paolo Lorenzi 6-1, 6-3.

The sixth-seeded Jaziri needed almost three hours to overcome local wildcard Carlos Berlocq 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4).

Meanwhile, Aljaz Bedene was too good for Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 6-4, qualifier Pedro Cachin got past Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 and Lorenzo Sonego beat Pablo Andujar 6-3, 6-2.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
