Pella, Jaziri progress in Cordoba

Pella, the eighth seed at the inaugural edition of the ATP 250 event, crushed lucky loser Paolo Lorenzi 6-1, 6-3.

The sixth-seeded Jaziri needed almost three hours to overcome local wildcard Carlos Berlocq 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4).

Meanwhile, Aljaz Bedene was too good for Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 6-4, qualifier Pedro Cachin got past Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 and Lorenzo Sonego beat Pablo Andujar 6-3, 6-2.