I feel a true connection with India, excited to perform in front of tennis fans here: Matthew Ebden

Ebden has played across India for many years now and also won the Bronze medal in the Singles competition at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. Ahead of his arrival, Ebden opened up on his love for the country and said that he feels a special connection with the people of India.

"I feel a true connection with India. Over the last 10-15 years, I have visited this beautiful country several times and I have felt my bond really grow with the people here over the past few years. I have made friends, and have formed special connections," Ebden said.

"I am excited to perform in front of the Indian fans and become a part of the tennis community here once again," he added.

The Australian tennis star believes that participating in the Pro Tennis League is a good opportunity for him to popularise the sport in India. With over 20 years of experience, Ebden is a veteran in the sport and wants to impart his knowledge to young tennis players now.

"As a player, I am always ready to help the youngsters in India. I am ready to be the guy they can learn from at the start of their careers or in the middle of their sporting journeys. I have been a player for 20 years, and I know that love, passion, and hard work are really important to sustain a long career and be a top player. I hope to inculcate these things in young Indian talent," Ebden said.

The Australian tennis player also admires Indian tennis legends Mahesh Bhupati and Leander Paes and has also played with the latter in Dubai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

"I have met both Mahesh Bhupati and Leander Paes, and the latter has become a really close friend over the past few years. I have played with Paes across multiple venues, and I was there with him during his final game. He has always been an inspiration, and a great person to hang around with," the 34-year-old said.

Ebden, who is currently playing in the ongoing Davis Cup finals in Spain, further opened up on his calendar year and his plans for the future.

"Winning the Wimbledon title and going into the final of the Australian Open has already made 2022 a special year for me," said Matthew Ebden. "I am currently playing in the Davis Cup finals and the World Tour Finals will be next for me. This year has been really exciting for me as a player and also on a personal level. I became a father in 2022, which has further made me happier than ever," Ebden signed off.

Source: Media Release