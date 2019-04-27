English

Kvitova to face Kontaveit in Stuttgart final

By Opta
Kvitovacropped

Stuttgart, April 27: Petra Kvitova will face Anett Kontaveit in the Stuttgart Open final after blowing Kiki Bertens away in the deciding set on Saturday.

Kvitova was beaten in her previous two semi-final appearances of the clay-court event, but the third seed was not to be denied on this occasion.

Bertens defeated Kvitova twice last year to level their head-to-head record, so the Czech had a score to settle as she won 7-6 (7-3) 3-6 6-1.

The left-hander won 78 per cent of points behind her first serve and broke four times to reach her fourth final of the year.

Bertens, the sixth seed, lost the first two games of the match but saved a set point in the opener to force a tie-break, which Kvitova dominated.

The consistent Kvitova was unable to find a way back in the second after her Dutch opponent claimed two early breaks, but the world number three charged into a 5-0 lead in the decider before wrapping it up with a hold to love.

Kontaveit moved into the final without having to step out on court, as world number one Naomi Osaka withdrew due to an abdominal injury.

The unseeded Marketa Vondrousova and Petra Martic will contest the Istanbul Cup final.

Vondrousova was an emphatic 6-2 6-1 winner against Barbora Strycova, while Margarita Gasparyan retired after losing the first set to Martic 6-1.

Half Time: RMA 2 - 0 CAG
View Sample
    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 22:10 [IST]
