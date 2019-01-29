Murray undergoes successful hip surgery

London, January 29: Former world number one Andy Murray has undergone a hip resurfacing surgery in London, the 31-year-old wrote on his Instagram account on Tuesday.
The three-time Grand Slam winner has struggled to regain form since undergoing a hip operation last January and was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open, having said that the tournament could be his last as a professional.
"I now have a metal hip," Murray wrote in a post on Instagram following his surgery on Monday.
View this post on Instagram
I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning...feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain 😀 I now have a metal hip as you can see in the 2nd photo 👉👉 and I look like I've got a bit of a gut in photo 1😂
A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) on Jan 29, 2019 at 12:18am PST
"Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain."