Murray undergoes successful hip surgery

By
Andy Murray
Andy Murray said he is feeling battered and bruised after the surgery.

London, January 29: Former world number one Andy Murray has undergone a hip resurfacing surgery in London, the 31-year-old wrote on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has struggled to regain form since undergoing a hip operation last January and was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open, having said that the tournament could be his last as a professional.

"I now have a metal hip," Murray wrote in a post on Instagram following his surgery on Monday.

I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning...feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain 😀 I now have a metal hip as you can see in the 2nd photo 👉👉 and I look like I've got a bit of a gut in photo 1😂

"Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain."

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 14:55 [IST]
