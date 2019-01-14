BREAKING NEWS: Bautista Agut beats courageous Murray in epic battle

Murray was in tears when he announced last week he plans to retire after Wimbledon but admitted he may not be able to play beyond the first major of the year due to a hip injury.

The hobbling former world number one showed incredible spirit to rally from two sets down before Bautista Agut turned the tide in the decider to win an epic battle 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 on Melbourne Arena.

"If this was my last match, it was an amazing way to end."



- Andy Murray 🙏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/84qZiqau1C — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2019