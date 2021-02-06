Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka withdraw from respective tournaments due to injuries

New York, February 6: Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka withdrew from their respective tournaments on Saturday due to injuries.
Osaka, a three-time grand slam champion, opted out of her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens.
Azarenka, meanwhile, was due to face Anett Kontaveit in the Grampians Trophy quarter-finals.
Osaka said her move was a cautious one ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.
"Sorry to Tennis Australia and the fans to have to withdraw today," she said, via the WTA.
"I have a niggling injury and in light of the Australian Open on the horizon, I need to be cautious. I look forward to competing next week."
Elise Mertens will advance to the Gippsland Trophy final.
It continues what has been a difficult build-up to the first grand slam of the year.
On Friday, Serena Williams withdrew from her semi-final at the Yarra Valley Classic due to a right shoulder injury.
It comes amid a busy schedule for players after Thursday's action was called off due to a coronavirus scare.
