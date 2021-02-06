Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka withdraw from respective tournaments due to injuries

By Dejan Kalinic
Naomi Osaka withdrew from Gippsland Trophy
Naomi Osaka withdrew from Gippsland Trophy

New York, February 6: Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka withdrew from their respective tournaments on Saturday due to injuries.

Osaka, a three-time grand slam champion, opted out of her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens.

Azarenka, meanwhile, was due to face Anett Kontaveit in the Grampians Trophy quarter-finals.

Osaka said her move was a cautious one ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.

"Sorry to Tennis Australia and the fans to have to withdraw today," she said, via the WTA.

"I have a niggling injury and in light of the Australian Open on the horizon, I need to be cautious. I look forward to competing next week."

It continues what has been a difficult build-up to the first grand slam of the year.

On Friday, Serena Williams withdrew from her semi-final at the Yarra Valley Classic due to a right shoulder injury.

It comes amid a busy schedule for players after Thursday's action was called off due to a coronavirus scare.

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ALV 1 - 0 VLL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 6:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 6, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More