English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Djokovic on course for Masters 1000 history after Cilic victory

Posted By: OPTA
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic

Cincinnati, August 19: Novak Djokovic remains on course to become the first man to win all nine Masters 1000 events after beating Marin Cilic to reach the final in Cincinnati.

Djokovic only needs this title to complete the set but he had to fight hard to overcome Cilic 6-4 3-6 6-3 on Saturday (August 18).

The result sets up a final - Djokovic's sixth in Cincinnati - against the winner of the second semi between Roger Federer and David Goffin.

The downpours of earlier in the week were a distant memory as fans baked in the heat, and the sun certainly shone on Djokovic early on as Cilic sent a sliced backhand wide to hand the Serbian his first break in the third game.

Djokovic battled to preserve his break advantage during a sixth game in which he faced break point and an eighth that reached a fourth deuce, before wrapping up the opener with his first set point as Cilic overcooked a backhand.

Cilic quickly put that set behind him to race into a 3-0 lead at the beginning of the second.

A double break put the Croatian firmly in control of the set and, despite allowing Djokovic to pull one back, Cilic levelled the match at the third time of asking.

A Cilic forehand into the net handed Djokovic the initiative in the decider but a dispute with ATP Tour supervisor Tom Barnes at the side of the court - perhaps about the noise coming from a nearby concert, which had previously drawn the ire of the former world number one - seemed to distract him in the next.

After battling back to deuce from 40-0 down on his own serve, a double fault from Djokovic saw Cilic pull level.

But the 10th seed quickly regained focus and, having moved 5-3 in front, converted his second match point to book his place in Sunday's final.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BCN 3 - 0 CDA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, August 19, 2018, 3:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue