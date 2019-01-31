English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kvitova ousts Azarenka as Sharapova pulls out in St Petersburg

By Opta
Defending champion Petra Kvitova reaches the quarter-finals of St Petersburg Ladies Trophy
Defending champion Petra Kvitova reaches the quarter-finals of St Petersburg Ladies Trophy

Saint Petersburg, January 31: Petra Kvitova knocked out Victoria Azarenka to reach the quarter-finals at the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy - but Maria Sharapova's involvement in the tournament is over after she pulled out due to injury.

Defending champion Kvitova looked on course for a straightforward triumph when she led 6-2 5-1 against the former world number one on Wednesday (January 30).

However, Azarenka battled back impressively in the second set, aided by her opponent sending down a double fault on her first match point, winning four games on the spin to quickly draw level.

A tie-breaker was eventually needed to decide the outcome, with Kvitova - back in action for the first time since losing to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open final - reeling off five successive points to seize control.

The top seed eventually won 6-2 7-6 (7-3) after one hour and 40 minutes on court, meaning she now leads the head-to-head record 5-3.

Kvitova's quest to retain her crown continues with a clash with Donna Vekic on Friday, the eighth seed progressing thanks to a 6-4 6-3 result against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova.

Sharapova, meanwhile, was forced to withdraw from her match against fellow Russian Daria Kasatkina due to a problem with her right shoulder.

"I tried to do everything possible to be able to be ready to compete this week, but my right shoulder continues to be an issue for me," Sharapova told the WTA Tour website.

"I will meet with my team of doctors over the next few days to evaluate the situation, and I look forward to returning to completion as soon as possible.

"It was so special to play in front of my home crowd this week and I wish I could have continued competing in this fantastic tournament.”

The injury setback for the five-time grand slam winner means Kasatkina - who lost in the opening round at the Australian Open to Timea Bacsinszky - will next face compatriot Vera Zvonareva, who rallied from a set down to beat Julia Goerges 4-6 6-4 6-4, guaranteeing there will be one at least one Russian player in the semi-finals.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 92/10 (30.5 vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue