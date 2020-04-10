Martic prepared for hectic schedule but fears season could be over

The WTA and ATP Tours have been suspended until July 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Wimbledon called off for the first time since 1945.

French Open organisers announced that the clay-court major would be put back to September 20, just a week after the US Open is scheduled to finish.

Martic, currently in lockdown in Miami, says featuring in two grand slams in quick succession would be far from ideal, but the world number 15 would embrace that challenge as an alternative could be no more tennis this year.

The Croatian told Stats Perform: "That's going to be a very unusual situation [playing the French Open so soon after Flushing Meadows] but like we all know, the schedule is not going to be perfect as there are too many tournaments.

"Everything will be cramped up, we will be flying a lot, changing surfaces and time zones. Things are definitely not going to be ideal, but grand slams are what we play for and if we get a chance to play two this year that would be great.

"Everybody fears the season could be over, they are trying their best to put potential schedules together but we have to see if anything can happen.

"If the situation in the world gets better and we are able to play, I would definitely love to play two [majors]."

Martic, who has trained every day since arriving in Florida, accepts she cannot make any plans in such an unprecedented situation.

The 29-year-old added: "My favourite part of the year is being in Europe, playing on clay is always fun and I really enjoy it but this all came so suddenly, it's a weird situation.

"When you stop it's usually because something hurts, so this waiting is not fun, but it is what it is.

"I can do everything I need to be doing, it's just you don't know how to plan things and how hard to work out, it's hard to plan anything right now."