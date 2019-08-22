English
Bronx Open: Wang makes light work of Ferro to book quarter-final berth

By Opta
Wang Qiang got her US Open preparations up and running in style
Wang Qiang got her US Open preparations up and running in style

New York, August 22: Bronx Open top seed Wang Qiang booked her place in the quarter-finals with a routine straight-sets victory over Fiona Ferro.

Wang, handed a bye in the first round, got her US Open preparations up and running in style, rounding off a 6-1 6-4 win in 68 minutes on Wednesday (August 21).

The 27-year-old converted six break points against the world number 72, as she hunts down a third WTA Tour singles title.

"I just tried to build my confidence for this tournament," world number 18 Wang said after her win – her first since a second-round victory over Tamara Zidansek at Wimbledon. "For me, it's preparing for the US Open, so I will try my best this tournament."

Wang will meet Anna Blinkova after the lucky loser overcame Mihaela Buzarnescu 1-6 6-3 6-3.

There were also wins for Magda Linette and Karolina Muchova, who will face each other in the last eight.

Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
