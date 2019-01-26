English

Nadal, Djokovic look to make history – the numbers ahead of the Australian Open final

By Opta
The much-anticipated Nadal, Djokovic final will be on Sunday

Melbourne, January 26: History will be made as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic aim for records when they meet in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

The world's two top-ranked players will meet in the decider at Melbourne Park after impressive runs to the final.

There are records up for grabs for two of the greatest players in history in a final that could shape conversations for decades to come.

With the help of Opta data, we take a look at the numbers ahead of the blockbuster.

52 - Djokovic and Nadal have met 52 times in their professional career, with the Serbian leading the head-to-head 27-25.

7 - Each of the past seven hard-court meetings have been won by Djokovic, who has also claimed nine of the past 10 singles finals between the duo on the surface.

14 - Djokovic has won 14 of his previous 24 singles finals against Nadal.

1 - With a win, Nadal would become the first man in the Open Era to win each of the grand slams twice.

7 - Djokovic is aiming to win an outright record seventh Australian Open title, and 15th overall, which would move him past Pete Sampras (14) and behind only Roger Federer (20) and Nadal (17).

0 - Djokovic is unbeaten in Australian Open finals (6-0), but he has lost his past two singles finals. The last time he lost three in a row was in 2012, when Nadal beat him on each occasion.

1 - Just one of the past seven men's singles finals at the Australian Open has been decided in straight sets.

    Saturday, January 26, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
