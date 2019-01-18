English

Federer expects 'athletic' and 'attacking' Tsitsipas clash

By
Roger Federer believes his Australian Open meeting with Stefanos Tsitsipas will be a good one.
Roger Federer believes his Australian Open meeting with Stefanos Tsitsipas will be a good one.

Melbourne, January 18: Roger Federer expects an entertaining clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open fourth round.

Federer cruised into the last 16 in Melbourne with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 win over Taylor Fritz at Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

The 20-time grand slam champion faces another up-and-coming talent in his next match in Tsitsipas, who pushed Federer to two tie-breaks at the Hopman Cup.

Federer, 37, said he thought his meeting with the 20-year-old Greek would be "a good one".

"I'm happy I played against him at the Hopman Cup. I think he played really well there. I actually did too. I thought it was really high-quality tennis," he told a news conference.

"This is obviously a different type of match, it being best of five, it being a fourth round of a slam, where we know now how we feel on this court.

"I think he had to work extremely hard against Basilashvili again today, because he hits hard and I saw him before I went out really defending well and a lot.

"I'm happy for him. He's playing so well, and I'm looking forward to the matchup with him. I think it's going to be a good one.

"I like how he mixes up his game and also comes to the net – so will I. I think we will see some athletic attacking tennis being played."

Tsitsipas is into the fourth round of a major for the second time in his career, having made the last 16 at Wimbledon last year.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
