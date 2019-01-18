Australian Open: Fantastic Federer breezes past Fritz

Federer remains on track for a record-breaking seventh title in Melbourne after a 6-2 7-5 6-2 victory on Rod Laver Arena.

Fritz, playing in the third round at a grand slam for just the second time, was no match for the 20-time major champion.

Federer took early control under the roof on a rainy day and never looked back as the two-time defending champion embarks on another run at the year's first major.

After getting past 21-year-old Fritz, the Swiss great will next face 14th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, 20.

Federer made a blistering start, his break in the third game set up by a blistering backhand cross-court pass.

Errors from Fritz saw Federer grab another break for a 4-1 lead, with the American only able to win two points while returning in the first set.

Fritz settled in during the second set, only for errors to prove costly in the 11th game, Federer clinching a break with a forehand winner.

Federer was in excellent form and a powerful forehand down the line helped him break for a 2-1 lead in the third set to take complete control of the match.

A relaxed Federer broke again for 4-1 and tried a 'SABR', the 'Sneak Attack By Roger', late in a comfortable win.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Federer bt Fritz 6-2 7-5 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Federer - 34/14

Fritz - 24/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Federer - 10/3

Fritz - 8/0

BREAK POINTS WON

Federer - 5/9

Fritz - 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Federer - 61

Fritz - 58

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Federer - 93/63

Fritz - 62/61

TOTAL POINTS

Federer - 87

Fritz - 61