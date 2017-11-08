Federer tells Murray not to rush comeback

London, November 8: Roger Federer urged Andy Murray to take his time in making a competitive return from a hip injury.

Murray last played competitively at Wimbledon, suffering a quarter-final loss to Sam Querrey, and was edged by Federer at a charity event on Tuesday.

The British world number 16 and three-time grand slam champion is eyeing a returning next year, saying he was hopeful of a January comeback.

Federer, who came back from a knee injury to enjoy a tremendous 2017, said Murray, 30, should not rush his return.

"My big advice is to just get healthy again. No, seriously, that's it. Take your time, however long it takes," he said before their exhibition meeting.

"When you come back, you want to be at 100 per cent. Otherwise, the problem is you just feel like you can't beat the best, can't win the big tournaments.

"It's wise and worthwhile to take the extra week, extra month, whatever it may be.

"I'm sure Andy still has a lot of years left, so there shouldn't be a hurry.

"As a professional, you always want to come back as soon as possible and you need to have goals, but sometimes they need to be postponed."

