Safarova secures semifinal spot as seeds star

Bengaluru, September 16: Czech star Lucie Safarova led the seeds into the semi-finals of the Coupe Banque National as Timea Babos, Tatjana Maria and Alison Van Uytvanck moved through.

Top seed Safarova reached the final four after accounting for Lucie Hradecka in an all-Czech affair in Quebec City on Friday.

Safarova – who featured in the US Open fourth round – progressed thanks to a 6-4 7-5 victory at the WTA International tournament in Canada.

Trailing 3-0 in the opening set, Safarova reeled off four successive games to hit the front and she never looked back, setting up a semi-final clash with third seed Babos in the process.

"Lucie started very well. She was serving really consistent, and she has an amazing serve," Safarova said. "I was waiting for any opportunity. I had a little slow start to get used to the faster timing on the courts, and I'm pretty happy with my game. I was serving well, returning well and in both sets I was able to break her."

Babos booked a semi-final berth via a 6-3 6-2 win against Canadian Francoise Abanda.

In the other semi, fourth seed Maria will go head-to-head with seventh-seeded Belgian Van Uytvanck.

Maria was too good for Sachia Vickery 6-3 6-1 in their quarter-final, while Van Uytvanck defeated Caroline Dolehide 6-2 6-2.

