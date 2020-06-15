Serena Williams 'would love to play' US Open, says coach

It has been reported it will soon be confirmed that the US Open shall begin on August 31 without fans, as planned, despite concerns about the coronavirus safety measures from elite men's and women's players.

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic expressed reservations about being kept at a hotel between matches and the possibility of only having one other person with him at Flushing Meadows, while defending champion Rafael Nadal is not keen to travel to New York while the pandemic continues.

However, Patrick Mouratoglou, who coaches six-time US Open champion Williams, believes last year's runner-up in the women's final is keen to play.

Williams needs one more grand slam title to pull level with Court's record of 24.

"Of course, she would love to play," Mouratoglou told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme.

"For a player to be out of competition is extremely difficult. She's definitely come back to tennis to win grand slams; that's her goal, so the US Open would be the first opportunity to win one.

"You know this US Open will be extremely special, there will be a lot of restrictions and I have to speak with her to see if she will be able to accept and manage those expectations."

Williams gave birth to a daughter – Alexis Olympia Ohanian – in September 2017 and Mouratoglou noted the possibility of her only having one other person at Flushing Meadows may impact him, as he joked the toddler might actually be a better coach for her mother.

"That's exactly what my thought is - I don't imagine her being three weeks without her daughter," he admitted.

"So, she might have a new coach for the US Open... [a] bit younger! Considering our record in the last grand slam finals, her daughter might be more successful than me!"