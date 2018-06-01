English

Halep: 10 players contenders for French Open crown

Simona Halep
Paris, June 1: Simona Halep believes there as many as 10 players in the women's singles competing for French Open glory.

The world number one kept her hopes of a maiden grand slam title alive by coasting past Taylor Townsend 6-3 6-1 in the second round at Roland Garros.

While Rafael Nadal is the overwhelming favourite for an 11th trophy in Paris, the women's side appears wide open, a summation with which Halep concurs.

"I would say top 10 in the girls, they have, like we have a possibility and the chance to win," she told a post-match news conference.

"So, there are 10 girls, in my opinion, that can win this tournament. I agree with what you said, and I think it's normal, because tennis now is a little bit changed.

"It's tough to say who is going to win this tournament in these days. We'll see. I don't know."

Halep could face world number two Caroline Wozniacki in the final in a rematch of their epic encounter in the Australian Open showpiece.

But it is a scenario that Halep is refusing to dream of with so much of the tournament still to play.

She added: " very long, long way . I have no idea .

"I didn't think about that at all. I don't know. It will be very nice to play again in the final with Wozniacki like when we met in Melbourne, but it's really far, and it's tough to talk about that."

