Simona Halep ends Thierry Van Cleemput collaboration

By Opta
Simona Halep

Doha, February 18: Simona Halep has confirmed her brief collaboration with Thierry Van Cleemput has come to an end.

The former world number one announced the link-up with the Belgian coach ahead of travelling to Ostrava to help Romania beat Czech Republic in the Fed Cup.

Halep worked alongside Van Cleemput en route to the Qatar Open final, where she was beaten in three sets by Elise Mertens on Saturday (February 16).

However, the French Open winner said she will no longer work with Van Cleemput as they are not a compatible match.

"So, we tried for one week and it's finished," Halep told WTA Insider.

"We decided to stop because we are not a good fit together. He's a good person, a very nice person, but on court the chemistry is not there.

"We couldn't fit each other tennis-wise. Personally, he is a very nice person. We are friends."

Halep split with former coach Darren Cahill during tennis' close season, with the Australian saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

It was under Cahill that Halep scaled the WTA rankings and made her grand slam breakthrough at Roland Garros.

And the 27-year-old says she is in no rush to appoint a new permanent coach.

"I can say that I am not looking at the moment," Halep said.

"I have my team, I have my hitting partner with me. I feel good like this and I will take my time.

"I know I said that when I started the year and then I changed my mind because I felt I need a coach.

"Still, now I feel like I need that freedom, just to stay and just to play with what I learned from Darren for years.

"Now I feel more relaxed, I feel more chilled. The priorities are changing a little bit. I'm more responsible for myself and I try to solve my own problems, on court and off court."

    Read more about: simona halep tennis wta wta tour
    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 23:50 [IST]
