Golden CNTC T3 Team Tennis Tournament Edition 4 kicks-off on November 24

This tournament is open to all registered clubs across Karnataka, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Goa.

"The T3 Team Tennis Tournament Edition 4 which returns after a gap of 2 years and has seen a cult-like following among the tennis community as it is the ONLY networking event for tennis players in the country," said Kenny Ramanand, President The Alumni Tennis Council, organisers of the event.

According to Peter Vijaykumar, Secretary of the Alumni Tennis Council, organisers of the event, "Given the paucity of time and the limited attention span of the new generation we will be introducing a tournament that will be played on best of T3 Super Tie-Breaks only. We expect matches not to last more than 30 minutes. More than the skill, strength and stamina, this T3 format will test the mental strength of the players to the maximum."

"Each participating club in this unique doubles team tournament will need to have 3 doubles combinations namely One pro team (2 players without any age limit), One club team (2 players who each have to be a minimum of 35 years), One Senior team (2 players who each have to be a minimum of 45 years)," added Mr Vijaykumar.

The Golden CNTC T3 Team Tennis Tournament Edition 4 will start at 7 am sharp on Saturday (November 24) and finish by Sunday (November 25) with a prize distribution ceremony.

The total prize money for the tournament will be Rs 1,00,000. The last date for entries is November 22.

Source: Media Release