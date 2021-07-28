Tokyo 2020: Medvedev's temper frays in the Japanese heat

Medvedev beat Italy's Fabio Fognini 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 on Wednesday (July 28) in a match that was paused for 10 minutes due to on-court temperatures reaching 31 degrees, with humidity then adding to that.

The ATP world No. 2 had to receive medical attention on two occasions before he prevailed to tee up a last-eight tie with Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.

It had already been a stressful day for Medvedev.

The 25-year-old replied "I can finish the match but I can die. If I die, are you going to be responsible?" when asked by chair umpire Carlos Ramos whether he could carry on playing against Fognini following two medical timeouts.

Medvedev's temper then boiled over in the media mixed zone when he was questioned over the contentious nature of Russian athletes competing at the Games.

The Russian flag is not represented in Tokyo due to sanctions against the country for state-sponsored doping offences.

Russia is suspended from competing in global sporting events for two years – a ban that was reduced from an initial four-year punishment.

Instead, athletes are competing under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Medvedev was asked if he feels the Russian athletes are "carrying a stigma of cheaters".

Q. Are Russian athletes carrying a stigma of cheaters in these games and how do you feel about it?



Medvedev: "First time in my life I'm not gonna answer a question. You should be embarrassed of yourself. I think you should wire him from the Olympics, I don't wanna see him again" — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 28, 2021

Seemingly misunderstanding the question, Medvedev hardly held back in his reaction, saying, "That's the first time in my life I’m not gonna answer a question, man. And you should be embarrassed of yourself."

Before leaving the room, Medvedev subsequently told the press officer: "I think you should remove him from either the Olympic Games, either the tennis tournament. I don't wanna see him again in my interviews. Thanks."

