Tokyo Olympics: Naomi Osaka stunned as Japan's 'face of the Games' loses to Vondrousova

Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron on Friday and was widely hailed as the 'face of the Games', with enormous expectation that she would go on to triumph for hosts Japan.

The early exit of world number one Ash Barty seemed to help her case, but Osaka lost 6-1, 6-4 to her Czech opponent in an hour and eight minutes.

Osaka was making a comeback to top-flight tennis after withdrawing from French Open and Wimbledon due to mental pressure and wrangling over her reticence to attend post-match press conference.

Osaka now could be seen in action in the US Open, season's final Grand Slam that will be played in a few weeks time at Flushing Meadows, New York.