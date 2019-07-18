English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Top seed Isner reaches Newport quarters, Mannarino and Thompson depart

By
John Isner
John Isner outlasted Polish opponent Kamil Majchrzak to book a spot in the last eight at Newport.

Newport, July 18: John Isner started his pursuit of a fourth Hall of Fame Tennis Championships title with a three-set win over Kamil Majchrzak in the last 16.

Top seed Isner reached the quarter-finals after outlasting his Polish opponent 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 on the grass at Newport on Wednesday.

Winner of the ATP 250 tournament in 2011, 2012 and 2017, Isner hit 25 aces and saved all five break points he faced.

"It wasn't easy, I played a long match, two hours and eight minutes. The conditions were brutal. It's windy and like 90 per cent humidity, so it was tough conditions out there," Isner said. "But I'm happy to claw through there because it wasn't pretty at times, that's for sure."

Next up for Isner is Matthew Ebden in a rematch of the 2017 final after the Australian defeated Denis Kudla 6-2, 6-2.

While Isner progressed, seeds Adrian Mannarino and Jordan Thompson exited in the round of 16.

French second seed Mannarino was beaten by Tennys Sandgren 6-4 6-1, while third seed Thompson lost 6-2 7-6 (8-6) to Marcel Granollers.

It was not all bad news for the seeds as Ugo Humbert (fourth) and Alexander Bublik (seventh) advanced at the expense of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Viktor Troicki respectively.

Elsewhere, Mischa Zverev saw off Guido Andreozzi 6-4 6-4 and Christopher Eubanks lost 6-4 6-3 against Ilya Ivashka.

More JOHN ISNER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Juventus seal deal for Ajax's De Ligt
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue