Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

US Open still on, but USTA cancels other events

By Pti

Washington, July 14: The U.S. Tennis Association has cancelled several amateur events scheduled in August because of the coronavirus pandemic but is still planning to hold the U.S. Open starting Aug. 31.

USTA National Championships in certain junior age groups for singles and doubles are being scrapped. That includes boys' 18s in Orlando and girls' 18s in San Diego in singles; boys' 16s in Rome, Georgia, and girls' 16s in Mobile, Alabama, in singles; and boys' and girls' 12s through 18s doubles in Orlando.

Men's and women's USTA National Grass Court Championships in Newport, Rhode Island, are also among the tournaments eliminated.

The USTA says “there was an inherent risk associated with hosting large numbers of individuals at one site, at one time, and would make risk mitigation difficult.”

The group says the sort of COVID-19 testing and universal housing planned for the U.S. Open “would logistically and financially be incredibly difficult to create” at these national events.

All sanctioned tennis has been suspended since March because of the pandemic. Competition is scheduled to resume in August.

More US OPEN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 21:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue