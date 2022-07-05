Wimbledon 2022, Quarterfinals Schedule on July 5: Live Streaming in India and TV Channel List

On Day 8 (July 4), the likes of Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz and Cristian Garin booked their spots in the men's singles quarterfinals, while Amanda Anisimova, Ajla Tomljanovic, Elena Rybakina and Simona Halep progressed in the women's singles event.

Also, India's Sania Mirza along with mixed doubles partner Mate Pavic reached the semifinals after ousing the fourth seeded John Peers and Gabriela Dabrowski pair.

On Day 9 at the All England Club Centre Court, Djokovic and Sinner will open proceedings followed by the women's singles quarterfinal meeting between Ons Jabeur and Marie Bouzkova.

On court 1, Germany duo Jule Niemeier and Tatjana Maria will battle for a last 4 spot before Brit Cameron Norrie faces David Goffin in the second men's singles quarterfinal scheduled for the day.

Apart from the aforementioned names, there will be more quarterfinal matches from men's, women's and mixed doubles pairs taking place on court 2, court 3 and court 12 on Tuesday (July 5).

Now, let's take a look at the order of play, tentative timing of matches in IST, live streaming and telecast information of Wimbledon 2022 in India:

CENTRE COURT

Novak Djokovic vs Janik Sinner - 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)

Marie Bouzkova vs Ons Jabeur - Not Before 3:30 PM Local Time (8 PM IST)

COURT 1

Jule Niemeier vs Tatjana Maria - 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

David Goffin vs Cameron Norrie - Not Before 2:15 PM Local Time (6:45 PM IST)

COURT 2

Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez vs Katerina Siniakova / Barbora Krejcikova - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur vs Jonny O'Mara / Alicia Barnett - Not Before 2 PM Local Time (6:30 PM IST)

COURT 3

Shuko Aoyama / Chan Hao-ching vs Jelena Ostapenko / Lyudmyla Kichenok - Not Before 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)

Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies vs Mate Pavic / Nikola Mektic - Not Before 2:45 PM Local Time (7:15 PM IST)

COURT 12

Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah vs Denis Kudla / Jack Sock - Not Before 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)

Jelena Ostapenko / Robert Farah vs Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk - Not Before 4:10 PM Local Time (8:40 PM IST)

Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming and TV Channel List in India

Select matches will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India via Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sport Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.