Wimbledon: Auger-Aliassime hails 'biggest win' after edging Zverev

The German battled back from two sets down to draw level with his 16th-seeded opponent but was ultimately beaten in the fifth as an epic contest went past the four-hour mark.

And, in claiming a 6-4, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 victory, Auger-Aliassime secured a place in the last eight in SW19 for the first time in his career.

Reflecting on the achievement, the Canadian said: "It's a dream come true, I'm just a normal guy from Canada.

"It's the biggest victory of my life, under a closed roof the atmosphere was amazing and I'm living this win with you.

"It was super difficult, knowing I have never beaten him, let alone won a set against Alex

"When he started to come back, I really needed to dig deep and without the fans it would have been a lot tougher."

The comeback the Canadian refers to came after he had gone two sets up courtesy of a tie-break in the second.

However, Zverev was unable to compensate for the 20 double faults he served as he failed to surpass his best Wimbledon run in once again going out in the fourth round.