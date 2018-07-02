Federer breezes past Lajovic in Wimbledon opener

The defending champion took just 79 minutes to dispatch his Serbian opponent, making hay while the sun shone brightly on Centre Court, where temperatures crept above 30 degrees Celsius.

Federer barely broke a sweat and romped to another straight-sets win against the world number 58, having seen off Lajovic in the second round last year.

The 28-year-old took Federer to a first-set tie-break in 2017 but a hold in the opening game of the match was as good as it got in the early stages.

Federer racked up nine game victories in a row and, before he knew it, Lajovic was 6-1 3-0 down and wilting in the south-west London sunshine.

20 Minutes. @rogerfederer takes the opener against 🇷🇸 Dusan Lajovic 6-1. Will the defending champion win in straight sets? pic.twitter.com/V3xXj6uc0l — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) July 2, 2018

Lajovic did acclimatise to make more of a contest of the second set, but he had little in his arsenal to trouble the Federer serve.

The match-winning break came in the opening game of the third set, with Lajovic unable to hit back and prolong his ultimately brief campaign, as Federer coasted through.

The Swiss, who beat Marin Cilic in last year's final, will play either Lukas Lacko or Benjamin Bonzi in the second round.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Federer bt Lajovic 6-1 6-3 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Federer - 35/16 Lajovic - 14/24

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Federer - 8/1 Lajovic - 0/1

BREAK POINTS WON Federer - 5/11 Lajovic - 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Federer - 71 Lajovic - 70

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Federer - 91/61 Lajovic - 59/40

TOTAL POINTS Federer - 91 Lajovic - 56