English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bajrang Punia in wrestling semis at Tokyo Olympics: All you need to know: Age, Family, Medals, World ranking

By
Bajrang Punia
Bajrang Punia

New Delhi, August 6: Bajrang Punia has raised the hopes of another medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics as he barged into the 65kg wrestling semifinal on Friday (August 6), beating Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka via a pin fall.

Bajrang will meet Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in the last four clash, and victory will assure him a place in the final and at least a silver medal. So, who is Bajrang, the pre-tournament favourite to land an Olympics medal in the 65kg category.

1. Age, Place of birth

1. Age, Place of birth

Bajrang is a 27-year-old wrestler from India. He was born on Sonipat, Haryana, the spiritual home of Indian wrestling over the years. It is no stretch of imagination to say that Bajrang has wrestling in his blood.

2. Family -- Bajrang's parents, wife etc

2. Family -- Bajrang's parents, wife etc

Like many other wrestlers from the region, Bajrang too was born in a family that struggled to make both ends meet. As a child, Bajrang wanted to be a sportsperson but did not have enough money to buy sporting equipment. So, he took to less expensive sports like wrestling, kabaddi with the former eventually becoming his main trade. His father Balwan Singh too was a wrestler in his young age, and did not discourage his son's ambitions despite the financial crunch at home His mother Om Pyari is a homemaker. Bajrang is married to women wrestler Sangeeta Phogat.

3. Career of Bajrang

3. Career of Bajrang

This is Bajrang's first appearance in Olympics despite being around from 2013. His first medal of note was a bronze in Asian Wrestling Championship in 2013 as a 19-year-old. In the same year, Bajrang won a bronze in World Championship held in Budapest, Hungary. But his run to the top started in 2017 when he won began to win several medals including gold in a variety of tournaments. Bajrang also remains the only Indian wrestler to win medals in two successive wrestling World Championship.

4. Medal history

4. Medal history

Gold medals: Asian Games, Jakarta (2018), Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast (2018), Asian Championships (2017, 2019), Commonwealth Wrestling Championships (2016, 2017), Asian Indoor Championship (2017).

Silver medals: World Championship (2018), Asian Games, Incheon (2014), Commonwealth Games, Glasgow (2014), Asian Championships (2014, 2020, 2021).

Bronze medals: World Championship (2013, 2019), Asian Championships (2013, 2018).

Comments

MORE TOKYO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 12:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 6, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments