Bajrang splits with coach Shako Bentinidis, may tie up with Andriy Stadnik

New Delhi, Nov 22: Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has decided to split with Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis and may hire Beijing Olympics bronze medallist Andriy Stadnik if talks with the Ukranian succeed.
Under
the
guidance
of
Bentinidis,
the
27-year-old
Bajrang
won
an
Olympic
bronze
medal
in
Tokyo,
2018
Asian
Games
gold
and
a
bronze
medal
at
the
2019
world
championship.
However, there has not been much improvement on his perennial weak leg defence. "Yes, I am looking for a new coach for the new Olympic cycle," Bajrang told PTI.
"There is nothing wrong with Shako, I learnt a lot from him but a new coach can be tried for better results," he said.
However, according to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) sources, Bajrang was, of late, not happy with the way Bentinidis carried out his job. "We have learnt that Shako did not attend to him properly when he suffered an injury in Russia before the Tokyo Olympics. So a change was expected," said the source.
Stadnik is the husband of Maria, a four-time Olympic medallist and two-time world champion. It has been learnt that Bajrang has approached Stadnik and he is also keen to work with the elite Indian athlete.
"Andriy is in running for the Ukrainian Federation elections. If he wins, then it will be tough for him to tie up with Bajrang. Let's see," said a source.
WFI may also replace Russian coach Kamal Malikov, attached with Ravi Dahiya, the Tokyo Games silver medallist.
